BidaskClub Downgrades Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Sell

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
LORL opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $390.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.65. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
