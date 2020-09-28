BidaskClub Downgrades Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Sell

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

LORL opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $390.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.65. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 126.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 19.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

