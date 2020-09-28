BidaskClub Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPC. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 877,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

