BidaskClub Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPC. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 877,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,905 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
