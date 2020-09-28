BidaskClub Downgrades R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 60.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,237 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,622 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 50.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,079 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

