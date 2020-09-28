BidaskClub Downgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,622,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,095,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,777,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,210 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $3,241,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

