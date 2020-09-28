BidaskClub Lowers 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

