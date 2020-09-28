BidaskClub Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.22.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $28.26 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $21,078,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $8,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $10,222,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

