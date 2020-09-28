BidaskClub Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMED. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $232.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $3,002,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $186,333,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

