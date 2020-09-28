BidaskClub Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $963.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

