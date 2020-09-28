BidaskClub Lowers Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of BPFH opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $439.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 55.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 186.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 155,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

