BidaskClub Lowers Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Casa Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

