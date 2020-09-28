BidaskClub Lowers Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $93.49. The company has a market capitalization of $354.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.68 per share, with a total value of $52,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 842,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,340,391.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.57 per share, for a total transaction of $73,223.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 824,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,849,132.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,592 shares of company stock worth $1,378,536 over the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.