BidaskClub Lowers Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.07 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.05%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $129,542.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $471,113. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

