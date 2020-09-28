BidaskClub Lowers Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CLBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.23. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,147,000 after buying an additional 379,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 43,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

