BidaskClub Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.34. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

