BidaskClub Lowers CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CFB opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

