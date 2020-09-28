BidaskClub Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.18.

Shares of HBAN opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

