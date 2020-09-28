BidaskClub Lowers IES (NASDAQ:IESC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $30.10 on Thursday. IES has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $989,735. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IES by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.