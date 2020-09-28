BidaskClub Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.92. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 41,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $1,872,473.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.78 per share, with a total value of $1,823,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,589.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and sold 2,816 shares worth $164,971. 79.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after buying an additional 113,561 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,704 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $11,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,704,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 136,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 136,360 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

