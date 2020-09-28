BidaskClub Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.78 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after buying an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

