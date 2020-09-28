BidaskClub Lowers Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.
NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.78 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after buying an additional 6,337,135 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after buying an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
