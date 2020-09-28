BidaskClub Lowers Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $493.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

