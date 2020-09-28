BidaskClub Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $815.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 22,125 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $354,221.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 607,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,765.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lantheus by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 356,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 191,266 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

