BidaskClub Lowers Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO opened at $28.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 621,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 444,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth $6,101,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,035,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 189,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,971.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.