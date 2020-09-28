BidaskClub Lowers MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGE opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markston International LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $3,096,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $9,406,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,936,000.

