BidaskClub Lowers NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CNR opened at $7.45 on Friday. NCI Building Systems has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

