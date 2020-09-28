BidaskClub Lowers Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWBI. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $9.11 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.