BidaskClub Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,750,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

