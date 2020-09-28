BidaskClub Lowers Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.