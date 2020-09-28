BidaskClub Lowers Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $1,470,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

