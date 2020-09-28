BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.33. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,222.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

