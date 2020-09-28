BidaskClub Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.
South State stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10.
In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,413,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
