BidaskClub Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

South State stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts forecast that South State will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,413,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

