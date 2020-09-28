BidaskClub Lowers Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of SPPI opened at $4.30 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $627.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,253,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

