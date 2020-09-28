BidaskClub Lowers Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLND. Barclays upped their target price on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Get Talend alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $39.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Talend has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,151,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,949 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.