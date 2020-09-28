BidaskClub Lowers Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMPQ. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.17.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,527 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.