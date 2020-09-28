BidaskClub Lowers United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get United Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. Analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 161,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.