BidaskClub Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. Loop Capital started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.41.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 123.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.