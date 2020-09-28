BidaskClub Lowers Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of WETF opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $470.61 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.52.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1,534.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

