BidaskClub Lowers Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $266.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

