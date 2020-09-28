BidaskClub Upgrades LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.63.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $202.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.50. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,245,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.