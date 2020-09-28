BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Million

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post $4.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $40.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.11 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $68.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

BCRX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.63.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

