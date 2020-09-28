BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020

Equities analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post $4.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $28.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $40.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.11 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $68.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 603.57% and a negative net margin of 236.65%.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

BCRX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $642.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.63.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.