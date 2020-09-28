BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.67. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

