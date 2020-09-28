Bird Construction Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$6.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.87. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$3.96 and a one year high of C$7.30.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.