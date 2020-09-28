Bismuth (BIS) One Day Volume Hits $4,045.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $4,045.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000864 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

