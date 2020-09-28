BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $783,732.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $535,489.98 and $783,732.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,854.10 or 0.99870023 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000722 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00141138 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,460,498 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars.

