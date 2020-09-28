BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $525,468.52 and $786,095.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,893.11 or 1.00160456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001644 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000718 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00152690 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,460,498 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

