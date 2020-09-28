BitBar (BTB) Price Up 70.2% This Week

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 29.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00031795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. During the last week, BitBar has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $164,057.19 and $320.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitBar

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,399 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

