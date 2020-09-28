Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $516,031.81 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $516,031.81 and $3,866.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00522681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00073571 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

