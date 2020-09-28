Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Reaches $3,482.99 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,482.99 and $64.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00044454 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,906.56 or 0.99927559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001671 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00141021 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

