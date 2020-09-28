BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $644,964.60 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exrates, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $644,964.60 and approximately $43,752.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00513962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00073383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00052878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,892,385,202 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

