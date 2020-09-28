Bitradio (BRO) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $58,968.10 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001830 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,139,406 coins and its circulating supply is 9,139,402 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

