BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.76.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $30.03 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a market cap of $669.07 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.